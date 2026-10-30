Nagpur: Crane accident leaves two workers dead, two injured during dismantling work

A crane accident at a construction site in Nagpur, Maharashtra, left two workers dead and two others injured. The accident happened at around 10:30 am when a crane was being dismantled. A crane operator and three labourers were working at the site at the time.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madne said the two injured workers were taken to hospital for treatment. Police have registered an Accidental Death (AD) case and are investigating whether the accident happened due to a mechanical fault or human error. They are also checking whether safety rules were followed at the site.

Police investigate cause of accident

DCP Rahul Madne said police would investigate whether a mechanical failure or human error caused the accident and whether the required safety steps were followed. An Accidental Death case has been registered, and a Senior Police Inspector is investigating the incident.

The two deceased workers have been identified as Vishwanath Kathane, a resident of Bhandara district, and Mukesh Nishad, who was from Uttar Pradesh. The two injured workers are from Jharkhand and are receiving treatment at Orion Hospital.

MHADA engineers and contractor to be questioned

The construction work is being carried out under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) by a contractor associated with Vijay Company.

Police will collect information from government supervising engineers, MHADA engineers and the construction company's supervising engineers to find out whether the required safety measures were taken.

Madne also said there was no CCTV footage available at the site. Police are investigating this aspect as well.

Three workers were killed in Tirupati crane collapse

The Nagpur crane accident brings back a similar incident from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, where three construction workers were killed and three others injured after a crane collapsed at a building site on September 29. The accident took place on DBR Hospital Road, with the injured workers taken to hospital. An investigation was launched to determine the cause.

(With inputs from ANI)

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