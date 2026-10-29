Who is Abhijit Wanjarri? Congress leader who defeated BJP in its Nagpur bastion in Maharashtra MLC polls

Nagpur:

Congress's Abhijeet Wanjari has retained the Nagpur bastion by defeating his closest rival of the BJP by 3,271 votes. The Congress candidate MLC Wanjari secured 67,231 votes, while BJP's Sudhakar Kohale got 63,960 votes. Reacting on his victory, he told ANI, "It is no longer a BJP stronghold; it has become a Congress stronghold. The results from this Graduates' Constituency election once again demonstrate that the youth of our state—and the country—are reconnecting with the Congress. Through initiatives like his interactive programs with students over the past few years, Rahul Gandhi has sought to bring people together and address their concerns. Consequently, the nation's youth have become drawn to Rahul Gandhi, and this has yielded positive results in this election as well."

"Six years ago, when I was first elected from the Graduates' Constituency, much of the work that should have been done in this constituency had not yet been done. There is a distinct constituency for graduates, and I made a concerted effort to work in a manner befitting it. I maintained close contact with the people—engaging with our youth, students, and scholars through various programs. This proved beneficial in this constituency and in this election, ultimately leading to my re-election. Winning here carries immense weight, especially considering that similar elections were held in various parts of the country—in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and three instances in Maharashtra," he said.

Who is Abhijit Wanjarri?

An advocate, Wanjarri comes from a political family in Nagpur. His late father, Govindrao Vanjari was a Congress MLA from South Nagpur. He completed his BA and Law degrees from Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University. He entered into student politics with Congress's NSUI and was his general secretary till 2002. He holds several key positions in the party, served as secretary of state Youth Congress, chief spokesperson of Nagpur district Congress and election observer in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

He made his electoral debut, contesting from South Nagpur bypoll in 2005 but lost. He also got defeated in 2014 East Nagpur assembly election. However, he won the Nagpur graduates' seat in 2020 defeating BJP's Sandip Joshi by 18,910 votes.

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