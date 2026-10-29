'20 rounds purchased for 2.5 lakh': Cops find Punjab link of Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Tiger Shroff firing case

Mumbai:

The Mumbai Crime Branch found alleged involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and a Punjab link in Tiger Shroff firing incident. The Crime Branch's investigation has uncovered crucial information regarding the procurement of weapons. According to sources, a Zigana pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition were purchased from Amritsar for Rs 2.50 lakh, acting on instructions from Anil Pandit—an alleged close associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. It is alleged that Kunal, Sumit, and Jatin went to Amritsar and purchased a pistol and ammunition from an undisclosed location there.

The crime branch has earlier recorded a detailed statement from Tiger Shroff. According to crime branch sources, a team went to meet Tiger Shroff on October 19, the day after the firing incident. As per sources, during the recording of his statement, the crime branch questioned the Bollywood actor about various aspects related to the incident, including whether he had received any threats prior to the firing. It is reported that he has denied receiving any threats before the attack.

MCOCA invoked in Tiger Shroff firing case

According to the official statement, the provisions of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999 were added to DCB CID CR No. 143/26, which was registered on October 19 under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

The move came after permission was granted by the competent authority under Section 23(1)(a) of MCOCA on October 27. Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of the Act have now been added to the case against all accused. Further investigation is underway.

More on Tiger Shroff firing case

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's vehicle in Mumbai's Juhu area on the evening of October 18, injuring his driver and two other people, police said. The incident took place near Pushpa Park, within the jurisdiction of Juhu police station in the western suburb. According to a police official, investigators are trying to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the firing.

Tiger Shroff is safe and did not sustain any gunshot injuries in the incident. “Tiger Shroff is safe and has not sustained any injuries in the firing incident,” the official reiterated. Reports suggest that the actor was returning after playing when the firing took place. His driver was injured in the incident, while an autorickshaw driver was also reportedly among those hurt.

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