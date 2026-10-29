Maharashtra MLC elections 2026: BJP suffers setback as Congress wins Nagpur graduates' seat

Nagpur:

In a big setback for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress has won the Nagpur graduates' seat, the sitting MLC Abhijeet Wanjari defeated his closest rival of the BJP by 3,271 votes. The Congress candidate MLC Wanjari secured 67,231 votes, while BJP's Sudhakar Kohale got 63,960 votes. Kohale was leading his Congress rival by 4,294 votes after the second round of counting on Wednesday. After round two of the counting with reference to first preference votes, Kohale had polled 60,924 votes while Wanjari secured 56,630. Independent candidate Nitesh Karale received 24,249 votes.

However, as no candidate secured the required quota of votes, the counting went into the round of second preference votes. In the elimination rounds, Wanjari secured 67,231 votes while Kohale secured 63,960 votes, a senior poll official told PTI.

Nagpur is the hometown of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The Nagpur Division Graduate constituency had been long represented by Union Minister Gadkari who was the MLC for several terms. In the last election, Wanjari defeated BJP candidate Sandip Joshi.

'Button or ballot, result is the same': BJP mocks Congress over its performance in MLC elections

Meanwhile, the BJP has earlier targeted the Congress over its performance in Legislative Council elections across four states, which were conducted using ballot papers, as the opposition party continues to question the reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and demand a return to paper ballots. The BJP was quick to take a dig at the Congress over its poor showing in the MLC polls, citing the ballot-paper results to counter the opposition party's allegations of "vote theft" through alleged EVM manipulation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Congress in a post on X. Pointing out that the elections to 28 Legislative Council seats across the four states were held using ballot papers, he asked, "Guess how many seats Congress won?" In a post on X, PM Modi said, "MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states – Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections were held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won?"

The results have become a fresh point of political contention, with the BJP using the Congress' performance in the ballot-paper elections to question its allegations of EVM manipulation. The Congress has repeatedly raised concerns over the use of EVMs and called for ballot papers to be brought back into the electoral process.

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'Button or ballot, result is the same': BJP mocks Congress as party draws blank in MLC elections