Wednesday, December 11, 2024
     
  Harry Brook ends Joe Root's ninth stint as number 1 Test batter in latest ICC rankings

Harry Brook ends Joe Root's ninth stint as number 1 Test batter in latest ICC rankings

Joe Root became the number 1 Test batter for the ninth time in his career on July 31 this year. However, his stint was a short one this time, less than five months to be precise, with his teammate Harry Brook displacing him to the top following a sensational performance in Test series vs New Zealand

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Dec 11, 2024 14:02 IST, Updated : Dec 11, 2024 14:02 IST
ICC rankings
Image Source : GETTY Joe Root and Harry Brook

England's in-form batter Harry Brook is the new No.1 Test batter in the latest ICC rankings. He is in great form with the bat in the ongoing tour of New Zealand slamming two centuries and a fifty in three innings. In the most recent Test match against the Kiwis, 123 and 55 across two innings in Wellington. On the contrary, even though Joe Root scored a century in the second innings, bagging a duck in the first cost him his numero uno spot in the rankings.

Brook managed to cross his England teammate by just a solitary point to become the best batter in the world. He has 898 rating points now while Root has slipped to second with 897 points. Among other changes in the top 10 batting rankings in the longest format, Australia's Travis Head has entered the list jumping by six places to fifth after smashing 140 runs in the pink-ball Test against India last week in Adelaide.

Rishabh Pant couldn't make any impact and hence, slipped three positions to ninth with 724 rating points. In another major movement in the rankings, Australia's arguably best Test batsman, Steve Smith, is out of the top 10 for the first time in so many years and he is at 11th place with 708 points after his low score in the second Test.

Temba Bavuma, the player of the series against Sri Lanka recently, has jumped three places to seventh in the rankings with 753 rating points to his name. Despite twin failures in Adelaide, Yashasvi Jaiswal has retained his fourth position and has 811 points to his name.

Latest ICC Test rankings for batters

Rank Player Rating Points
1 Harry Brook 898
2 Joe Root 897
3 Kane Williamson 812
4 Yashasvi Jaiswal 811
5 Travis Head 781
6 Kamindu Mendis 759
7 Temba Bavuma 753
8 Dary Mitchell 729
9 Rishabh Pant 724
  Saud Shakeel 724
