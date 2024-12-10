After Vande Bharat Express, new bullet trains to be launched in India soon, Railway Ministry prepares plans

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY New bullet trains to be launched in India soon, check details here.

After the successful launch of the Vande Bharat Express, the Indian Railways is planning to launch new bullet trains in India to enhance connectivity. The development comes at a time when the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is getting ready to be launched in the country. Once this project is complete, the country is making plans to launch more bullet trains.

Along with the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, the Ministry of Railways has asked the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to prepare detailed project reports (DPR) for some more high-speed rail corridors.

Once the new bullet train project is ready, the expected routes of the new corridor will include:

Delhi - Varanasi

Delhi - Ahmedabad

Delhi - Amritsar

Mumbai - Nagpur

Check details about Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train with a speed at 320 kilometers per hour will transform the rail connectivity in the country and the current corridor will connect 12 stations, including major cities and towns like Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad.

Moreover, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project will cover a distance of 508 kilometers and is currently the only officially sanctioned high-speed rail project in India.

The commuters must note that the construction work for the bullet train project is currently going on and reports suggest that 336 kilometers of pier foundations have been completed, alongside 331 kilometers of pier construction, 260 kilometers of girder casting, and 225 kilometers of girder launching. Moreover, work on a 21-kilometer-long under-sea tunnel has also started.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will significantly reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and will offer a faster, more efficient way to travel for millions. With this rail technology, the project aims to modernise long-distance travel and improve connectivity in the region.