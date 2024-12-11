Jio makes internet affordable again, 3 plans offer 1.5GB daily data for under Rs 300

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio recharge under Rs 300

All telecom companies, including Jio, have raised their prices since July, leading to some financial struggles for these companies and a noticeable drop in their user base. However, Jio, the largest telecom provider in the country, still offers several affordable plans packed with benefits, including unlimited calling. Here are three prepaid plans from Jio that cost less than Rs 300 and are designed to provide great value:

Jio Rs 299 Plan

This plan lasts for 28 days and allows users to make unlimited calls throughout India for free. It also includes no extra charges for roaming while traveling. Users receive 1.5GB of data every day, totaling 42GB for the month, making it suitable for streaming, browsing, and more. Additionally, you get 100 free text messages every day and access to Jio's app services.

Jio Rs 239 Plan

With this option, you get similar benefits, including 1.5GB of high-speed data each day, free unlimited calling, and no roaming charges, all for 22 days. This plan provides a total of 33GB of data over the month, along with daily 100 free text messages to any network across India.

Jio Rs 199 Plan

This is the most economical option, offering 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited calling to any number across the country, and 100 free text messages each day. It lasts for 18 days, providing a total of 27GB of data in that time. Users will also have access to Jio's range of complimentary apps.

These plans are designed to give users great connectivity and data at a reasonable price!

In other news, Starlink is poised to launch its satellite internet service in India as early as January next year, pending the finalization of government regulations. Anticipation for this entry into the Indian market has grown, especially as the company bolsters its global internet services with new satellite deployments. Recently, a Falcon 9 rocket successfully lifted 23 Starlink satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida, early in the morning on December 8, 2024.

