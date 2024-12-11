Donald Trump mocks Justin Trudeau, calls him ‘Governor of great state of Canada’

Follow us on Image Source : AP Justin Trudeau had recently flown to Mar-a-Lago meet Donald Trump.

US President-elect Donald Trump took a jab at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the social media platform Truth Social, mocking him as the ‘Governor of Canada’. Trump’s remarks comes after Trudeau flew to Mar-a-Lago for a dinner with the US President-elect, where they discussed America’s warning to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Canada if the flow of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs to the US is not stopped.

In a post on Truth Social mocking the Canadian prime minister, Trump said, "It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada.”

During the dinner, when Trudeau said that such a tariff would destroy the Canadian economy, the President-elect reportedly told him to make Canada the 51st state of the United States. Trump repeated this in an interview with NBC News over the weekend and again in the post on Tuesday.

"I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all! DJT," Trump said in his post.

"The president-elect's mockery of Canada and its leader is the latest salvo after his promise to impose steep tariffs on Canadian exports," The New York Times reported.

Earlier, speaking at an event, Trudeau had said that dealing with Trump will be a “little more challenging” than last time because Trump's team is coming in with a much clearer set of ideas of what they want to do right away than after his first election win in 2016.

“Trump got elected on a commitment to make life better and more affordable for Americans, and I think people south of the border are beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive," Trudeau had said.

(With inputs from PTI)