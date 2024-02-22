Thursday, February 22, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Chhattisgarh
  4. Chhattisgarh: Three dead after portion of abandoned coal mine caves in at Korba district

Chhattisgarh: Three dead after portion of abandoned coal mine caves in at Korba district

Chhattisgarh news: As per preliminary information, five people were engaged in illegal excavation of coal from the mine when suddenly a portion of it collapsed and they got trapped under the debris.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Korba Updated on: February 22, 2024 22:01 IST
Chhattisgarh news, portion of abandoned coal mine caves in, Korba district, coal mine caves in korba
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Chhattisgarh: Three dead after portion of abandoned coal mine caves in at Korba district

Chhattisgarh news: Three people were feared dead after a portion of an abandoned coal mine caved in at Korba district in Chhattisgarh today (February 22), police said. Two other persons managed to come out of the mine, they added.

The incident took place at around 3:00 pm when the victims illegally entered the abandoned open cast mine of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) in Dipka area under Hardi Bazar police station limits to fetch coal, a senior police official said.

As per preliminary information, five people were engaged in illegal excavation of coal from the mine when suddenly a portion of it collapsed and they got trapped under the debris, he said. Soon after being alerted about the collapse, teams of mine management, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police reached the post and launched a rescue operation, the official said.

Two of the five men managed to come out of the debris, but three others remained trapped, he said. Efforts were on to locate the trio, but chances of their being alive are very slim, he said.

 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Chhattisgarh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Chhattisgarh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement