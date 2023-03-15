Chhattisgarh: Five die due to suffocation at brick kiln in Mahasamund district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Chhattisgarh: Five die due to suffocation at a brick kiln in Mahasamund district

Chhattisgarh: In a tragic incident, as many as five people have died due to suffocation at a brick kiln in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district.

Confirming the tragic incident, the local police said that more details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier in January this year, three persons, including two women, were killed after a pile of coal ashes caved in while they were searching for coal, in Silatara locality in the state capital Raipur.

Two others, including a minor, were also injured in the incident that took place on January 31.

