Chhattisgarh: Locals beat leopard to death who attacked man, his son in Nawagarh forest range

Chhattisgarh: A leopard was beaten to death with sticks after it attacked a man and his son in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, said a foreign official.

According to reports, a leopard had entered a house in Chivri village in Nawagarh forest range and attacked people including a man and his son, said Gariaband divisional forest officer Manivasagan S.

As the locals got to know about the leopard attack, they immediately rushed towards the house to save the man and the child. They attacked the leopard with sticks and injured the big cat who eventually succumbed to injuries.

"A man and his son sustained injuries in the attack. Hearing their screams villagers assembled and attacked the leopard in a bid to rescue the father-son duo. The leopard died after being beaten by sticks," he said.

The man and his son were also injured and admitted to a hospital but are out of danger now. A preliminary offence report (POR) in connection with the leopard's death has been lodged, the official informed.

