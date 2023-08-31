Madhya Pradesh: Ailing leopard strays in Dewas, villagers click selfie | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visual of locals with leopard

A leopard believed to be sick was seen in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district where the people stood around it, touched the animal, and also clicked selfies.

The incident occurred in the forests of the Iklera village of Tonk Khurd city after which the people were seen standing around the leopard with sticks in their hands.

People stunned to see sick leopard

Initially, the people got scared seeing the animal in front of them, however, once they observed its lethargic condition, they understood that it is sick. The place was full of people in no time.

The suffering leopard sat in the middle of the crowd which touched it and also took selfies.

The villagers informed the forest officials about the incident.

Selfie with leopard

In the video which surfaced on social media, people were seen clicking selfies with the sick leopard. They were seen parading the animal in the forest touching its back. A man in the video is seen holding the leopard and shooting a video.