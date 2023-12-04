Chhattisgarh Election Results: Winners with highest and lowest margins | Know details

Follow us on Image Source : X Senior BJP leader and former minister Brijmohan Agrawal

Chhattisgarh Election Results: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrested power from Congress in Chhattisgarh after registering victories in state assembly elections by winning 54 seats, while Congress reduced to 35 seats. The victory with the highest margin was registered in the Raipur City South constituency. Senior BJP leader and former minister Brijmohan Agrawal won with a margin of 67,719 votes in the Chhattisgarh assembly after he defeated his nearest rival from Congress in Raipur City South constituency.

With this victory, Agrawal became the eighth straight-term MLA and remained unbeaten since 1990.

Agrawal secured 1,09,263 votes against 41,544 votes polled by Congress’ Mahant Ramsundar Das.

According to political analysts, Congress does not have a leader in the capital of Agrawal's stature. He has nurtured his constituency very well, being in constant touch with his voters and willing to help them when required.

OP Choudhary (Kharsia with 64,443 margin) is the only other leader in the newly elected 90-member assembly who has won by a margin of more than 50,000 votes.

Who has got the victory with the highest margin?

With receiving votes at 1,44,257, BJP candidate Vijay Sharma became the highest votes taker in the assembly election 2023. He defeated Minister Mohammad Akbar in Kawardha seat by a margin of 39,592 votes.

Who has got the victory with the lowest margin?

BJP candidate Asharam Netam from Kanker seat has won the election by the lowest margin of 16 votes against Congress' candidate Shankar Dhruwa. Netam, who was elected as an MLA for the first time, got 67,980 votes while Dhruwa got 67,964 votes.

Senior Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister Singh Deo lost the Ambikapur seat by a thin margin of 94 votes against BJP’s Rajesh Agrawal. Singh Deo got 90,686 votes against Agrawal who secured 90,780 votes.

The BJP registered a massive victory in Chhattisgarh polls winning 54 seats in the 90-member assembly. The ruling Congress was reduced to 35 seats, while the Gondwana Gantantra Party managed to win one seat.

