Patan Chhattisgarh Election Result 2023: CM Bhupesh Baghel trails in early trends | Real-time updates

Patan Assembly Election Result 2023 Live: As counting of votes for Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023 is underway, initial trends showed that Chief Minister and Congress candidate Bhupesh Baghel is trailing from his Patan constituency, and Vijay Baghel (BJP) is leading.

In the VIP constituency of Patan, there is growing discontent due to concerns over insufficient job opportunities and a lack of proper water supply. These murmurs have intensified as the region gears up for a three-way electoral contest in the upcoming elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated Vijay Baghel, who not only holds the status of being the chief minister's distant nephew but also serves as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha. This familial connection adds an interesting dynamic to the political landscape of Patan.

On another front, the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) has entrusted Amit Jogi, the son of the late former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, to vie for victory in the constituency. His candidacy brings with it a legacy aspect, adding sentimental value for some voters who may still cherish the memory of his late father's tenure. The election in this three-way contest is likely to be closely watched, given the intricate web of familial and political connections at play.

