Chhattisgarh: Two CRPF personnel injured in IED explosion planted by Naxals in Dantewada

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

IED blast: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained injury after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), planted by Naxalites, went off in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Saturday (December 2), officials said. The incident took place this morning, just a day ahead of the counting of votes in the Assembly elections held last month, when the security personnel were neutralising the explosive concealed in a Maoist banner found near a bridge on the Indravati river under Barsoor police station limits, according to a CRPF official.

“Acting on a tip-off about the movement of Naxalites on Barsoor-Palli route as part of their ‘People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Week’ starting from December 2, a team of CRPF's 195th battalion was dispatched there,” he said.

How did the explosion happen?

The security personnel started defusing the IED when they spotted a Maoist banner and the IED concealed in it near the Saatdhaar bridge. However, the IED exploded in the process and caused minor injuries to the two personnel, the official said.

The two jawans are being airlifted to Raipur for treatment, he added.

Search operation was launched in the area.

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections counting day

Chhattisgarh cast its vote in the Assembly elections on November 7 and 17, during which some incidents of IED explosions were also reported. The counting of votes will take place on Sunday.