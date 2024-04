Follow us on Image Source : ANI (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) A CRPF jawan injured

Amid the first phase of polling, an Assistant Commandant of the CRPF sustained injuries in an IED blast. The Bijapur Police said he was on election duty near Chihka village in Bhairamgarh when the incident happened. The police said the injured assistant commandant is currently undergoing treatment at Bhairamgarh Hospital.

(This is a developing story; more details awaited)