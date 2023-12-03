'BJP to form govt in MP, Chhattisgarth and Rajasthan': Raman Singh reacts to early trends | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Assembly Election Result 2023 (Early Trends)

As BJP maintained its lead in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, party leader and former CM of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh said, "There is clear support for the BJP in trends. The anger of people has been reflected in voting. BJP will form the government in all three states with an absolute majority..."

As per the early trends, BJP is leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, while Congress is way ahead of BRS in Telangana. The BJP has surpassed the halfway point in Rajasthan, with their candidates leading in 115 seats, while the Congress was ahead in 68, as per the Election Commission trends for the state's Assembly polls.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP was leading in 46 seats, and the Congress in 39, according to the ECI website. BJP was leading massively in Madhya Pradesh with 155 followed by Congress with 72 seats.

Reacting to the trends, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Modi ji MP ke mann mein hain aur Modi ji ke mann mein MP hai. He held public rallies here and appealed to the people and that touched people's hearts. These trends are a result of that. Double-engine government properly implemented the schemes of the Central Government and the schemes that were formed here also touched people's hearts. Madhya Pradesh became a family...I had said earlier too that the BJP would get a comfortable and grand majority as people's love for us was visible everywhere."

In Telangana, the Congress was leading in 58, BRS in 33, BJP in 7, and CPI was leading on one.

The counting of votes for the 119-member Telangana Assembly, 199 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly and 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly began at 8 AM today.