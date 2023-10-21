Chhattisgarh: BJP worker shot dead in Naxal-affected Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP worker Birjhu Taram

In a shocking incident, former BJP Mandal General Secretary Birjhu Taram was shot dead by unidentified assailants in a remote village in Naxal-affected Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district of Chhattisgarh on Friday evening. The incident took place around 7:30 pm in Sarkheda village under Aundhi police station limits when Taram was returning home after being in the Mohalla election meeting of former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh throughout the day.

According to reports, Naxals ran away shouting 'Lal Salaam' after shooting Taram. As per eyewitnesses, Taram, who was in his early sixties, was accosted by at least three people who fired at him, leaving him dead on the spot, Singh said. At least 8 to 10 armed Naxalites were waiting and ambushed him and shot him, reports said.

Naxal targets still not getting security

Many BJP leaders in Manpur area have been on the hit list of Naxalite organisation. Naxalites have so far killed a large number of public representatives inside Manpur Aundhi. Even after that the police department and the government have failed in providing any kind of security to those who are the target of Naxalite organisation. Earlier in June, a local BJP leader was killed by suspected Naxalites in Bijapur district. In February three local BJP leaders were murdered in similar incidents in Bastar division—one in Bijapur and two in neighbouring Narayanpur district.

(Report- Sikandar Khan)