Chhattisgarh polls: Bhupesh Baghel to meet same fate as that of Ajit Jogi, will be ousted, says BJP's Prasad

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday (October 13) likened Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government with that of Ajit Jogi's stating that it will meet the same fate as that of the latter, which was ousted from power in the 2003 Assembly elections.

Chhattisgarh will go to Assembly polls in two phases on November 7 and 17, while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

"CM Bhupesh Baghel reminds me of Ajit Jogi ji. There was a reign of terror during the Jogi government...media was scared of speaking against Jogi ji. Bhupesh Babu, you will meet the same fate as that of Jogi Ji. Your fitting, setting and cutting is quite similar to that of Jogi ji," he said addressing a press conference at Ekatma Parisar, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Raipur city office.

"You believe whatever you think is right and the entire state is with you. Bhupesh ji has learned a good thing from Jogi ji as the latter used to keep his party in Delhi happy. Under the present Congress rule, an ATM (BJP's allegation about state government collecting party funds through dubious means) has opened," Prasad alleged.

Jogi headed the Congress government in Chhattisgarh from 2000 to 2003. He floated JCC(J) in 2016 and passed away in 2020.

BJP leader likens alleged 'gauthan scam' with fodder scam in Bihar

Prasad said that the ‘gauthan scam’ in poll-bound Chhattisgarh reminds one of the fodder scam in Bihar under Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“I want to ask if there is a caste census, will it be implemented in the Congress? Will it (rights as per proportion in population) be implemented in the Congress or will it continue to be about Indiraji, Rajivji, Soniaji, Rahulji and Priyankaji?" he asked.

"In Bihar, there was Laluji who went to jail, and then Rabriji came and then Tejashwi and daughter Misa Bharati. (In UP), it was Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav. In Bengal, Mamataji's nephew is looking to replace her. How long will this deception continue," Prasad added.

On caste census demand by Congress

When asked if the BJP considered the Congress’ demand for a caste census as a challenge, Prasad said that his party works honestly for the upliftment of society.

He said that the citizens are aware that the BJP has given the country an OBC prime minister and a tribal woman became President during its rule.

The former Union minister also took a swipe at Congress over its demand for a caste census.

The BJP leader asked Rahul Gandhi to learn from former prime minister Indira Gandhi “who had said rise above caste lines”.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi to have a look at the statement of his grandmother Indiraji that 'we have to rise above caste lines'. He should learn something from his grandmother," Prasad said.

Congress announced to conduct caste census in every Congress-ruled state and also demanded a nationwide cast survey. This came after the Bihar government published the data of the caste census conducted in the state.

