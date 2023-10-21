Chhattisgarh polls: Centre not getting chance to arrest me, govt misusing its powers, alleges CM Baghel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday alleged that the central government is misusing its powers and arrest him if it gets the chance to do so, adding that the Centre is not getting any such opportunity.

“They are not getting any chance (to arrest me); otherwise, are they going to leave me? They are misusing their powers,” Baghel said in response to a query about whether the ED would arrest him as raids were conducted on the addresses of people close to him.

Baghel claimed that the BJP does not have any programmes for the people to attract them, which is why it is attempting to defame the Congress government in the state.

"They (BJP) are no longer capable of fighting. Being in power for 15 years, they got used to availing themselves of the benefits of privileges and are now not in a state to fight. Therefore, they are indulging in defaming the government and are yet to prove anything," the Chief Minister said.

Bahgel on raids by central agencies

Describing the raids carried out by the central agency in the state on rice millers on Friday as a bid to impact the procurement drive of paddy scheduled to begin from November 1, Baghel said that it was done to defame his government.

"They have stooped so low to gain power that they are not even thinking about the financial loss of farmers," he said.

Election Commission announces Assembly polls

The Chhattisgarh Assembly polls will be held in two phases. The polling in first phase for 20 seats will be held on November 7 while the remaining 70 seats will go to polls on November 17.

Assembly polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. The model code of conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

The counting of votes in all five states will take place on December 3.

(With ANI inputs)

