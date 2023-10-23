Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates for upcoming polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its fourth list of 12 candidates for next month's assembly elections in Chhattisgarh. With the fourth list, AAP now released the names of 45 candidates in the Congress-ruled state. The elections for the 90-member assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

“Announcement! forth list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections is here. All the best to all candidates. Is baar chalegi Jhadu (this time broom will sweep). #ChhattisgarhMangeKejriwal,” said the party along with the list on X on Sunday night.

AAP's third list of 11 candidates

Earlier on October 13, AAP published the third list of 11 candidates to fight two established parties- Congress and BJP in Chhattisgarh.

Of these 11 seats, one each is reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) nominees. The AAP had tried its luck for the first time in the 2018 assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and fielded candidates in 85 of the total 90 seats but failed to open its account in the state.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal said AAP, which is in power in Delhi and Punjab, is ready to contest the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan with full strength and the names of candidates will be declared soon.

Chhattisgarh, which has always seen a bipolar politics dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, saw the entry of a third front in the 2018 polls when former chief minister late Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) contested as a part of an alliance and bagged seven seats.

The Congress registered a landslide victory in the last assembly polls winning 68 seats, and comfortably formed the government. The BJP was reduced to 15 seats, while the JCC (J) and the BSP bagged 5 and 2 seats, respectively. The current strength of the Congress in the House is 71.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram will go to the assembly polls between November 7 and 30, and the counting of votes will be on December 3, according to the Election Commission.

