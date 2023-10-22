Congress releases final list of candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: The Congress party on Sunday released its third and final list of candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. This list includes the names of seven candidates who will be contesting in the elections. With the release of this new list, the Congress party has now announced candidates for all 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

Look at Congress' list

The Congress has given tickets to Ambica Singh Deo from Baikunthpur, Chaturi Nand from Saraipali (SC), Rashmi Chandrakar from Mahasamund, Sandeep Sahu from Kasdol, Kuldeep Juneja from Raipur City North, Ambika Markam from Sihawa (ST), and Omkar Sahu from Dhamtar.

Congress' first and second list

In the first list of 30 candidates, the ruling party has fielded Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Patan. Another senior Congress leader and Deputy CM TS Singh Deo will contest from Ambikapur.

In its second list of 53 candidates for the upcoming election, the party has fielded Chhaya Verma, a former member of the Rajya Sabha, from Dharsiwa seat while Arun Vora, son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Motilal Vora, has been given a ticket from Durg City.

Some other prominent candidates who have been named in the second list are Khelsai Singh from Premnagar seat, Atal Srivastav from Kota, Baleshwar Sahu from Jaijaipur, Mahant Ram Sundar Das from Raipur City South and Devendra Yadav from Bhilai Nagar.

The election in the state is crucial as it is considered the semifinal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2024. The results will reflect the mood of the voters.

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

The polling in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, 2023. The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. The tenure of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 3 January 2024.

In the last polls, the Congress won 68 of the total 90 assembly seats, while the BJP finished a distant second at 15. The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), founded by former CM late Ajit Jogi, bagged five seats and its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won in two segments.

The BJP currently has 13 seats in the House, JCC(J) has 3 and the BSP has 2 seats. One seat is currently lying vacant. The Congress is aiming to win 75 seats in 2023 by riding high on the popularity of Baghel, who has a significant hold over OBC and rural voters, and the impact of the government's welfare schemes focused on farmers, tribals and the poor.

