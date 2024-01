Chhattisgarh: 6-month-old infant killed, mother and 2 jawans injured in Naxal encounter in Bijapur

Chhattisgarh: 6-month-old infant killed, mother and 2 jawans injured in Naxal encounter in Bijapur Chhattisgarh: 6-month-old infant killed, mother and 2 jawans injured in Naxal encounter in Bijapur