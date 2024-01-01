Siddaramaiah is our Ram, why go to Ayodhya?: Congress leader on no invitation to Karnataka CM

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Former Karnataka minister Anjaneya and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka minister and Congress leader Holalkere Anjaneya triggered a controversy after comparing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Lord Ram. The Congress leader asked why should one go to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir and worship "BJP's Ram". Siddaramaiah himself is Ram then why go and worship that Ram in (Ayodhya) temple, he asked while answering reporters on why Karnataka CM was not invited to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.

BJP hits back at Congress

BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal hit back at Congress saying it is the misfortune of the state that such idiot, nepotist and anti-Hindu has been minister of the state in the past.

"It is the misfortune of the state that such idiots, nepotists, anti-Hindu have been ministers of the state in the past !!! Let the puja deeds of Siddaramaiah, the revered deity of Anjaneyappa Nava, take place in his house in every way. Stop talking about Lord Rama, the idol of Hindus and act with dignity and respect," Yatnal posted on X.

Have not yet got invitation: Siddaramaiah

Earlier on December 30, Siddaramaiah said he has not yet got an invitation for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, and would consider after getting it.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been inviting several prominent personalities and political leaders of the country for the grand event.

"Till today I have not got an invitation. If an invitation comes, I will look into it," Siddaramaiah told reporters here when questioned whether he has got an invitation for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people are expected to attend the consecration ceremony.

