Thursday, October 12, 2023
     
Chhattisgarh govt transfers eight officers including two DMs after directions from poll body

All the eight officers have been transferred on the directions of the Election Commission of India ahead of the assembly polls which are scheduled for November 7 and 17. The counting of votes is set to take place on December 3.

Updated on: October 12, 2023 12:35 IST
Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Ahead of the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government has transferred eight officials including three Superintendents of Police (SPs) and two DMs after directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Officials who have been transferred include Raigarh and Bilaspur DMs Taran Prakash Sinha and Sanjeev Jha. Both of them have now been given new roles as joint secretaries in the state headquarters.

Apart from this, Special Secretary, Food and Supplies, Manoj Soni has been transferred as special secretary in state headquarters.

While Rajnandgaon SP Abhishek Meena, Korba SP Uday Kiran, Durg SP Shalabh Sinha, Bilaspur Additional SP Abhishek Maheshwari and Durg Additional SP Sanjay Dhruv were transferred as Assistant Inspector General (AIGs), Police Headquarters, Raipur.

The poll body has asked the state government to nominate panel of three officers to fill the eight vacant positions by 5 pm today.

Assembly election in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases -- on November 7 and 19 -- and the counting of votes has been scheduled for December 3.

With inputs from PTI

