Struggling under scorching heat? Travel to Leh with IRCTC's 'Magnificent Ladakh' tour package; fare details inside

If you have yet not been able to decide a holiday destination and a suitable vacation plan, we've got just the right piece of information for you. This, time, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has come up with 'Magnificent Ladakh' tour package, which will take you to Leh, Pangong and Nubra Valley.

The tour begins on 1st August, 2019 and is priced at Rs 47,500. According to the IRCTC, this is the most affordable all inclusive tour packages.

Leh Ladakh tour package details

Leh Ladakh tour package

Leh Ladakh tour package: Flight details

Leh Ladakh tour package

Leh Ladakh tour package: Accommodation

Leh Ladakh tour package

Leh Ladakh tour package: What is included

Air ticket on Spice Jet (Bhopal-Delhi-Leh-Delhi-Bhopal)

03 nights accommodation in Leh

01 night tented accommodation in Nubra

01 night tented/hotel accommodation in Mukleb/Tangtse/Pangong

American Plan (AP): Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided as per itinerary. (05 Breakfast + 05 Lunch and 05 Dinner)

Tempo traveler as per group size at Leh, Pangong and Nubra Valley

One IRCTC official from Bhopal will accompany the tour as a tour manager

All taxes

Leh Ladakh tour package: What is excluded

Porterage, tips, insurance

Meals during air travel

Expenses - Camera (still / movie) charges at the monuments of personal nature (telephone charges, laundry, additional meals etc).

Monument entry fee, boating charges, rope way charges, camel ride etc.

Guide charges

Package drinking water

Meals other then specified in inclusions

Tea/coffee

Other things mentioned above

Leh Ladakh tour package: Other instructions

# Programme is subject to change, any alteration/cancellation can be done under the unexpected circumstance

# Passenger should get full briefing about the tour from IRCTC before/after the booking to avoid any confusion

# IRCTC is not liable for personnel expenses, boating, ropeway charges, porterage, theft, accidents etc

# Any other terms and conditions applied as may be decided by IRCTC at any point of time

Leh Ladakh tour package: Do's

# Always carry drinking water and dry food

#Take medicines (after consultation with your family doctor) with you if you want to Ladakh as it is on very high altitude

# If you are not able to go further from a particular spot in day, do not move stay there, as road condition is very bad in some places and it would be very difficult to travel in night

# Temperature in Ladakh is too low and if you will throw any biodegradable item, it will remain in the same state for very long time, especially in snow, people defecate and the shit remains in the same form for years, so please try the Ladakhi winter toilets

# Make a first-aid box and carry proper medicines for headache, fever, and vomiting also in it

# There is electricity problem in Leh, so it is better to take extra batteries for digital products like camera, mobiles phones, etc. Charge them fully before leaving for the tour. You may not get electricity at some remote places and also because of the cold, the battery gets discharged soon

# People there are very friendly and hospitable. Respect them

# The instructions, timings & guidelines of the Tour Manager are to be followed strictly

# You must carry postpaid sim card as prepaid card is not working in Ladakh

# Winter clothing is strongly recommended. It is recommended to carry good pair of shoes

# Though in mountain rain is very unpredictable so do carry one portable umbrella. Please carry UV protected sunglasses, good sunscreen lotion, etc as the sun rays are pretty strong

# Do collect a hotel address card, which will have the hotel address in local language which will be of great help to you in case you get lost



# Carry enough money for per day expenses ( Don’t depend on ATM Machines)

Leh Ladakh tour package: Dont's

# If you reach Leh by air, stay that day and do not plan to go anywhere for that day, as you will need a day or two to acclimatize yourself

# Drink plenty of fluids (that does not include alcohol), do not move much for the first two to three days



# Don't use polythene bags. Ladakh is a "no polythene" zone. Kindly respect this and please carry back all the plastic you take with you

Leh Ladakh tour package: Important points

# Take complete rest for the first day of your arrival at Leh. However, this period may vary with different people

# Your body should get used to the lower oxygen levels.

# In case you develop any of the above-mentioned symptoms, please consult a Doctor.

# Rescue and precaution for mountaineering and trekking in Ladakh

# Tourist undertaking mountaineering and trekking in Ladakh, whether in groups or individual, should take some precuations. There is no private aerial rescue agency in Ladakh and only as a life saving measure; engaging the Indian Air Force help in evacuation.

Leh Ladakh tour package: Cancellation of ticket

1. Visit the official website irctctourismindia.com

2. Log in to your account

3. Select the tour confirmation number of the ticket that you wish to cancel

4. Click on 'cancel'

Cancellation of your Ticket is possible only on the website www.irctctourismindia.com and is not possible on PRS counters.