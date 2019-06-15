Glorious Goa: IRCTC comes up with tour package for Goa and Mumbai; details inside

Saturday, June 15, 2019
     
The IRCTC tour package for Goa and Mumbai would be for 4 days and 3 nights. Know the fare details, dates, departure stations.

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 15, 2019 9:57 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

IRCTC announces 'glorious' package for Goa and Mumbai

After Kashmir and Mata Vaishno Devi, the IRCTC has now come up with another exciting tour package for all travel lovers. This time, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has announced 'GLORIOUS GOA', a package for Goa and Mumbai. 

The tour duration would be 3 nights and 4 days, while the mode of travelling throughout the package would be train. 

With the onset of summer vacations, this is the best time to travel to your favourite holiday destinations and what better than Goa!

The tour will commence on June 21 from Mumbai, where the boarding station will be Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. You must read the below details for information on the travel. 

India Tv - IRCTC tour package

IRCTC tour package

Mumbai - Goa - Mumbai tour: Package Inclusions

Return Trainfare:  For Comfort - 3AC and for standard - II Sleeper Class

Railway station transfers
Meals: (3 breakfast and 2 dinner )
Land transfers would be in an AC vehicle with seating capacity as per the group
Accommodation: Hotel stay - 2 nights stay at Goa
All sightseeing and excursion as per the itinerary
All applicable taxes

Mumbai - Goa - Mumbai tour: Package Exclusions

Any increase in train fare
Any increase in rervice charge
Onboard meals
Meals are preset and a choice of menu is not available
All kind of tips to drivers, guides, representative, fuel surcharge, etc.
Any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses, wines, mineral water, food and drinks that are not a part of the regular menus 
Anything not included in the inclusions
Increase in government service tax

Other than the package details, the IRCTC has also made it clear that they will not be responsible for any kind of emergency such as landslide, strike, curfew, accidents, injuries, delayed or cancelled train, etc.

Mumbai - Goa - Mumbai tour: Seat Availability

3AC - 12 Seats (Comfort Class)
SL - 12 Seats (Standard Class)

Mumbai - Goa - Mumbai tour: Train details

India Tv - IRCTC Goa Mumbai tour package

IRCTC Goa Mumbai tour package

The IRCTC has also given detailed information on the cancelation of the tour package. Travellers are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps for tour cancellation: 

1. Log in to your IRCTC account
2. Select the tour confirmation number of the ticket you wish to cancel
3. Click on 'cancel'

Cancellation of your Ticket is possible only on the official website of the IRCTC, i.e. irctctourism.com. The tickets cannot be cancelled on counters.

Details on cancellation for Land (Holiday) and Rail Tour Packages: 

India Tv - IRCTC tour package for Goa and Mumbai

IRCTC tour package for Goa and Mumbai

