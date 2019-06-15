Glorious Goa: IRCTC comes up with tour package for Goa and Mumbai; details inside

Image Source : PTI IRCTC announces 'glorious' package for Goa and Mumbai

After Kashmir and Mata Vaishno Devi, the IRCTC has now come up with another exciting tour package for all travel lovers. This time, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has announced 'GLORIOUS GOA', a package for Goa and Mumbai.

The tour duration would be 3 nights and 4 days, while the mode of travelling throughout the package would be train.

With the onset of summer vacations, this is the best time to travel to your favourite holiday destinations and what better than Goa!

The tour will commence on June 21 from Mumbai, where the boarding station will be Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. You must read the below details for information on the travel.

IRCTC tour package

Mumbai - Goa - Mumbai tour: Package Inclusions

Return Trainfare: For Comfort - 3AC and for standard - II Sleeper Class

Railway station transfers

Meals: (3 breakfast and 2 dinner )

Land transfers would be in an AC vehicle with seating capacity as per the group

Accommodation: Hotel stay - 2 nights stay at Goa

All sightseeing and excursion as per the itinerary

All applicable taxes

Mumbai - Goa - Mumbai tour: Package Exclusions

Any increase in train fare

Any increase in rervice charge

Onboard meals

Meals are preset and a choice of menu is not available

All kind of tips to drivers, guides, representative, fuel surcharge, etc.

Any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses, wines, mineral water, food and drinks that are not a part of the regular menus

Anything not included in the inclusions

Increase in government service tax

Other than the package details, the IRCTC has also made it clear that they will not be responsible for any kind of emergency such as landslide, strike, curfew, accidents, injuries, delayed or cancelled train, etc.

Mumbai - Goa - Mumbai tour: Seat Availability

3AC - 12 Seats (Comfort Class)

SL - 12 Seats (Standard Class)

Mumbai - Goa - Mumbai tour: Train details

IRCTC Goa Mumbai tour package

The IRCTC has also given detailed information on the cancelation of the tour package. Travellers are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps for tour cancellation:

1. Log in to your IRCTC account

2. Select the tour confirmation number of the ticket you wish to cancel

3. Click on 'cancel'

Cancellation of your Ticket is possible only on the official website of the IRCTC, i.e. irctctourism.com. The tickets cannot be cancelled on counters.

Details on cancellation for Land (Holiday) and Rail Tour Packages: