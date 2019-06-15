Glorious Goa: IRCTC comes up with tour package for Goa and Mumbai; details inside

After Kashmir and Mata Vaishno Devi, the IRCTC has now come up with another exciting tour package for all travel lovers. This time, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has announced 'GLORIOUS GOA', a package for Goa and Mumbai.
The tour duration would be 3 nights and 4 days, while the mode of travelling throughout the package would be train.
With the onset of summer vacations, this is the best time to travel to your favourite holiday destinations and what better than Goa!
The tour will commence on June 21 from Mumbai, where the boarding station will be Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. You must read the below details for information on the travel.
Mumbai - Goa - Mumbai tour: Package Inclusions
Return Trainfare: For Comfort - 3AC and for standard - II Sleeper Class
Railway station transfers
Meals: (3 breakfast and 2 dinner )
Land transfers would be in an AC vehicle with seating capacity as per the group
Accommodation: Hotel stay - 2 nights stay at Goa
All sightseeing and excursion as per the itinerary
All applicable taxes
Mumbai - Goa - Mumbai tour: Package Exclusions
Any increase in train fare
Any increase in rervice charge
Onboard meals
Meals are preset and a choice of menu is not available
All kind of tips to drivers, guides, representative, fuel surcharge, etc.
Any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses, wines, mineral water, food and drinks that are not a part of the regular menus
Anything not included in the inclusions
Increase in government service tax
Other than the package details, the IRCTC has also made it clear that they will not be responsible for any kind of emergency such as landslide, strike, curfew, accidents, injuries, delayed or cancelled train, etc.
Mumbai - Goa - Mumbai tour: Seat Availability
3AC - 12 Seats (Comfort Class)
SL - 12 Seats (Standard Class)
Mumbai - Goa - Mumbai tour: Train details
The IRCTC has also given detailed information on the cancelation of the tour package. Travellers are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps for tour cancellation:
1. Log in to your IRCTC account
2. Select the tour confirmation number of the ticket you wish to cancel
3. Click on 'cancel'
Cancellation of your Ticket is possible only on the official website of the IRCTC, i.e. irctctourism.com. The tickets cannot be cancelled on counters.
Details on cancellation for Land (Holiday) and Rail Tour Packages: