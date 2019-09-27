IRCTC ALERT! Link your IRCTC ID with Aadhaar Card to avail these benefits

Image Source : PTI IRCTC allows booking upto 12 tickets in a month by linking Aadhaar

IRCTC Users Alert! If you are a frequent traveller and regularly book tickets with the IRCTC, then the Indian Railways subsidiary has come up with some amazing benefits for you. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is now allowing users to book as many as 12 tickets in a month, by getting verified through their Aadhaar number. Along with the verification process, the IRCTC also demands at least one in all passengers to be verified through Aadhaar.

Explaining the process, the IRCTC said Aadhaar verification process will not be required for booking up to 6 tickets in a month.

To avail the newly announced feature, the IRCTC users are required to get themselves Aadhaar verified, through the Aadhaar KYC option. The option can be found on your profile on the portal.

Further, users are also required to verify the probable passengers through their respective Aadhaar numbers and store the verified passengers in passenger master list. This should be done before beginning the process of booking the tickets, the IRCTC said.

Users can also add Aadhaar verified passengers from the master list at the time of booking, in order to book additional tickets up to 12 tickets in a month.

How to verify IRCTC user ID with Aadhaar

1. Visit the official website of IRCTC

2. Login to the portal

3. Go to 'my account' and select the option to link you Aadhaar

4. Aadhaar KYC page will appear on your screen

5. Enter your name as per your Aadhaar Card

6. Provide other details like Aadhaar Number or Virtual ID

7. Click on the check box

8. Click on send OTP option

9. Enter the OTP as received

10. Click on verify OTP option

Once this is done, you can also click on 'update Aadhaar' to complete the verification process.

Users can check their Aadhaar KYC status by selecting the link on your Aadhaar under 'MY ACCOUNT' tab on top navigation of IRCTC eTicketing website.

How to book more than 6 tickets in a month

1. To book more than 6 tickets:

(i) IRCTC user ID should be Aadhaar Verified

(ii) One of the travelling passengers should be Aadhaar Verified

(iii) St the time of booking, Aadhaar verified travelling passenger must be selected from Saved Passenger List

2. After successful login, enter the journey details and proceed for booking

3. At train list page, select the desired train/class and continue booking

4. At passenger input page, click on My Saved Passenger(s) List and select the Aadhaar Verified passenger from the right-side panel

5. Passenger details as will be automatically fetched on the Reservation form

6. Only one of the travelling passengers should be Aadhaar verified and to be selected from My Saved Passenger(s) List. Details of rest passengers can be submitted through the keyboard

7. Continue the process of booking

8. Review booking details and check the Aadhaar number displayed under travelling passengers

9. Select the payment gateway of your choice and continue to the payment page

10. On successful payment, a booking confirmation page will be displayed​

