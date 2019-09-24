Vaishno Devi tour package: IRCTC offers affordable trip to Vaishno Devi. Check fare, full schedule

Image Source : RAILWAY MINISTRY Vaishno Devi tour package by IRCTC

If you have been planning to visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, this is just the right one for you. On this festive season, the IRCTC has come up with a new tour package, especially for the Navratras. The package – Mata Vaishnodevi is offering a chance to visit the holy shrine in 3 nights and 4 days. The IRCTC has given complete information about the fare details of the package. Devotees can also find below, the package inclusions, trip details, accommodation and tour dates.

Mata Vaishnodevi Tour Package – Details

# Devotees can avail the tour anytime, any day – beginning September 28 till December 12, 2019

# The upcoming date for the tour is September 28, 2019

# The tour will commence from New Delhi

# The destination station would be Katra in Jammu and Kashmir

# The package will include meals and stay

# Bookings for the tour have already begun, on the official website of the IRCTC

Image Source : PTI Mata Vaishno Devi shrine - tour package by IRCTC

Mata Vaishnodevi Tour Package – Full Schedule

Day: 1

The tourists will depart from New Delhi Railway Station at 8:50 pm by Uttar Sampark Kranti Express, train number 12445, in non-AC sleeper class.

Day: 2

Pilgrims will arrive at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station at 8:40 am on the next day after which they will check-in to the hotel and will be served breakfast. Thereafter, the tourists will be provided Yatra Slip and will be dropped to Banganga at nearly 10:30 am. They will be picked from Bangana later in the day.

Day: 3

All tourists will be served breakfast after which they will be allowed leisure time. Check-out will be done at 6:30 pm and tourists will be brought to Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station. Departure to New Delhi will be via Uttar Sampark Kranti Express – train number 12446, at 7:10 pm.

Day: 4

All tourists will arrive at the New Delhi Railway Station at 6:50 am.

Image Source : PTI IRCTC tour package to Mata Vaishno Devi

Mata Vaishnodevi Tour Package – What is included

Tourists should read the below points to know what all is included in the Mata Vaishnodevi tour package, as provided by the IRCTC.

# Hotel accommodation

# Breakfast on both the days

# Yatra Slip

# Pick up and drop service – Bangana

# Two nights in train, 1 night at the hotel in Katra

Mata Vaishnodevi Tour Package – Fare

The entire tour package to Vaishno Devi would cost Rs 2,420.

For more information on the Mata Vaishnodevi tour, passengers should refer to the official website of the IRCTC.