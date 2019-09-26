Pack your bags! IRCTC offers 5-day Thailand tour package on New Year. Know fare details, full schedule

Thailand tour package by IRCTC

Are you planning a vacation in Thailand this New Year? Whether you’re planning a bachelor/bachelorette trip, a beach vacation, or a shopping expedition, the country has something to suit all your needs. The IRCTC has come up with the best package to suit all your needs for a vacation in Thailand, Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya. Named 'treasures of Thailand', this Thailand tour package by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the most affordable one, covering hotel stay, sightseeing, meals, visa charges and more. The IRCTC has provided complete details about the Thailand tour package, so you can plan your trip accordingly.

The Thailand tour package is for 4 nights and 5 days. The tour will begin on December 29, 2019 and will end on January 2, 2020. Read on for information on flight details, hotel stay, sightseeing and more, as provided by the IRCTC.

Thailand tour package - Flight schedule

The tour to Thailand will commence from Mumbai. Tourists will depart from Mumbai Airport on December 29, at 2:40 am. The arrival in Bangkok will be at 9:05 am the next day. Similarly, the departure from Bangkok would be at 10:10 pm on January 2 and the arrival in Mumbai will be at 1:35 am.

IRCTC offers Thailand tour package this New Year

Thailand tour package - Hotel stay, meals and sightseeing

Day 1, Mumbai-Bangkok

After arriving at Bangkok Airport, the passengers will be taken for breakfast at a restaurant. Post breakfast, you will proceed to Bangkok city and temple tour, which will include Golden Budha and Marbel Temple. Thereafter, lunch will be provided at an Indian restaurant after which the tourists will check-in into their hotel. In the evening, you will be free for leisure, or you can even opt for a tour to Chao Phraya River Cruise.

Day 2, Bangkok

After an overnight stay at the hotel in Bangkok, tourists will be provided with breakfast. Thereafter, you will proceed for Safari world with Marine Park. Lunch will be provided at the park after which you will be dropped at the Indira Market for some shopping. Tourists will be taken back to the hotel after having dinner.

Day 3, Bangkok – Pattaya

Morning will begin with breakfast at the hotel, followed by check-out from the hotel. The tourists will then be taken to Pattaya enroute visit Sriracha Tiger Show. Lunch will be provided at an Indian restaurant. You will check-in into the hotel after arriving in Pattaya, which would be followed by a gala dinner at an Indian restaurant.

Day 4, Pattaya

Tourists will proceed for Coral Island tour after breakfast at their hotel. Lunch will be provided at an Indian restaurant. Thereafter, you can look forward to a well-spent evening at the Alcazar Show. Tourists will be dropped back to the hotel for an overnight stay after being provided with dinner.

Day 5, Pattaya - Bangkok – Mumbai

Tourists will check-out from their hotel after having breakfast at the hotel. They will then be taken to Bangkok, en route visit Gems gallery, shopping drop at Indira Market, which will be followed by lunch. In the evening, tourists will be taken to Suvarnabhoomi Airport with packed dinner. The departure from Bangkok will be at 10:10 pm.

IRCTC Thailand tour package

Thailand tour package - What is included

# Normal visa charges

# Meals (5 breakfast, 5 lunches and 4 dinners)

# A gala dinner with DJ on the eve of December 31, along with free flow of soft drinks

# Travel by AC 2 X 2 buses equipped with push back comfortable seats

# Return airport transfers

# Return airfare on Thai Smile

# Sightseeing

# Drop at the markets for shopping

# One water bottle of mineral water per person per day

# One local English speaking tour guide in Thailand

# 4 nights accommodation in 3-star hotel

# Travel insurance

# All taxes

Thailand tour package - Sightseeing

The sightseeing in the Thailand tour package by IRCTC will include

# Pattaya - Coral Island, Alcazar Show, Srirancha Tiger Show

# Bangkok – Half Day Bangkok City Tour (Golden Buddha + Marble Temple + Reclining Buddha), Safari World and Marine Park with an optional tour

Thailand tour package - Optional tour

Chaopharaya River Cruise and Noong Nooch Village will be covered in the Optional tour.

Thailand tour package - Documents required

Documents required to fly off to Bangkok include a photo clicked without spectacles on white background, your original passport and a bank statement of last 6 months. The bank statement should be sealed and signed by the bank.

Thailand tour package - Fare details

The entire tour package to Thailand will cost Rs 47,990.

