Tesla appoints Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja as its new CFO, replaces Zachary Kirkhorn

Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Order (CF) of Tesla Inc., replacing Zachary Kirkhorn, who stepped down on August 4 after a 13-year tenure at the company.

The 45-year-old Taneja will take on the responsibility in addition to his current role as Chief Accounting Officer (CAO), said Tesla in a statement. Taneja has also served as Tesla's Corporate Controller from 2018 and Assistant Corporate Controller between February 2017 and May 2018.

He has also served in various finance and accounting roles at SolarCity Corporation from March 2016 and was employed at PricewaterhouseCoppers in India and the US between 1999 and 2016.

On the other hand, Kirkhorn has served as Master of Coin and CFO in Tesla before he stepped down. "Tesla thanks Mr Kirkhorn for his significant contributions. Mr Kirkhorn will continue to serve Tesla through the end of the year to support a seamless transition," the company's statement read.

"This morning Tesla announced that I’ve stepped down from my role as Chief Financial Officer, succeeded by our Chief Accounting Officer, Vaibhav Taneja. eing a part of this company is a special experience, and I’m extremely proud of the work we’ve done together since I joined over 13 years ago," Kirkhorn said in a LinkedIn post.

He also thanked company founder and owner Elon Musk for his leadership and optimism.

