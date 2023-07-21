Elon Musk’s fortune plunged to $13.6 billion as Tesla shares tumble

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Motors Elon Musk

After Tesla Inc. warned that it may have to keep lowering the prices of its electric vehicles, sending its shares plunging, Elon Musk's wealth decreased by $20.3 billion on Thursday. This drop in total assets to $234.4 billion is the seventh-biggest downfall ever among those in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Additionally, it further limits the abundance hole among Musk and Bernard Arnault, the world's two most extravagant individuals. Nonetheless, after the downturn, Musk's fortune actually surpasses that of Arnault by about $33 billion. Arnault is the director of extravagance products producer LVMH.

Musk wasn't the main US technology billionaire having an intense day. Amazon.com Inc's. Jeff Bezos, Prophet Corp's. Larry Ellison, former Microsoft Corp. President Steve Ballmer, Meta Platforms Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet Inc. co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin shed an aggregate $20.8 billion in total assets as the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 2.3%.

Shares of Austin-based Tesla slid 9.7% to $262.90 in New York, the most since April 20, after the organisation cautioned of additional hits to its as of now contracting benefit. Long periods of markdowns have negatively affected automotive gross margin, which tumbled to a four-year low in the subsequent quarter. Musk, the company's President, said Wednesday Tesla should continue to bring down costs assuming interest rates keep on rising.

Musk, 52, gets his wealth essentially from his stake in the EV producer, as well as his possessions in Space Exploration Technologies and Twitter. His wealth had expanded about $118 billion this year through Wednesday, as portions of Tesla climbed 136%.

This year, Arnault, 74, has seen a $39 billion increase in his net worth to $201.2 billion. Portions of Paris-based LVMH have acquired 26% in 2023.

