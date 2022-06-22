Wednesday, June 22, 2022
     
  4. India’s success based on technology-led growth with innovation, startups: PM Modi at BRICS Business Forum

The government emphasises on ‘Ease of Living’, building infrastructure with PM GatiShakti, digital transformation & digital economy, Prime Minister Modi said in the opening session of the BRICS Business Forum.

Shashwat Bhandari Written by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 22, 2022 18:58 IST
Highlights

  • India supports innovation across every sector, PM Modi said during BRICS Business Forum
  • This year we are expecting 7.5% growth, which makes us the fastest-growing major economy, PM said
  • By 2025, India's digital sectors value will cross $1 trillion valuations, PM Modi mentioned

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India’s success is based on technology-led growth with innovation & startups.

The government emphasises on ‘Ease of Living’, building infrastructure with PM GatiShakti, digital transformation & digital economy, the Prime Minister said in the opening session of the BRICS Business Forum.

"India supports innovation across every sector including drones, green energy and space. By 2025, India's digital sectors value will cross $1 trillion valuations," PM Modi said.

"BRICS was established with the belief that this group of emerging economies could emerge as engines of global growth. Today, when the world is focusing on post covid recovery, the role of BRICS countries will be very important," he added.

The Prime Minister further said, "this year we are expecting 7.5% growth. Which makes us the fastest-growing major economy. Transformative changes are taking place in every sector of emerging New India."

