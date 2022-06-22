India’s success based on technology-led growth with innovation, startups: PM Modi at BRICS Business Forum

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during BRICS virtual summit.

Highlights India supports innovation across every sector, PM Modi said during BRICS Business Forum

This year we are expecting 7.5% growth, which makes us the fastest-growing major economy, PM said

By 2025, India's digital sectors value will cross $1 trillion valuations, PM Modi mentioned

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India’s success is based on technology-led growth with innovation & startups.

The government emphasises on ‘Ease of Living’, building infrastructure with PM GatiShakti, digital transformation & digital economy, the Prime Minister said in the opening session of the BRICS Business Forum.

"India supports innovation across every sector including drones, green energy and space. By 2025, India's digital sectors value will cross $1 trillion valuations," PM Modi said.

"BRICS was established with the belief that this group of emerging economies could emerge as engines of global growth. Today, when the world is focusing on post covid recovery, the role of BRICS countries will be very important," he added.

The Prime Minister further said, "this year we are expecting 7.5% growth. Which makes us the fastest-growing major economy. Transformative changes are taking place in every sector of emerging New India."

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka PM says economy ''has collapsed,'' unable to buy oil

Latest Business News