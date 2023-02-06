Infosys dismisses 600 freshers after they fail to pass internal assessment

Follow us on Image Source : INFOSYS.COM Speaking to the media, the Infosys spokesperson claimed that internal assessments have always been followed by terminations.

Infosys has fired 600 freshers after they failed the company's internal fresher assessment (FA) test. The sacked employees said that the majority of the fired people had been employed after July 2022.

A fresher who was employed in August 2022 told the media that he received training for the SAP ABAP stream when he joined the company in August, last year. He stated that just 60 of the 150 members of his staff who took the FA test passed, and the remaining 120 were fired two weeks ago.

ALSO READ: Dell to lay off around 6,500 workers; 5% of its global workforce

He claimed that out of 150 freshers in the last group (hired in July 2022), roughly 85 were fired after failing the test.

This happened at a time when hundreds of recent graduates are awaiting Infosys joining dates despite receiving offer letters months ago. According to reports, the corporation has not provided any information on the onboarding schedule.

Speaking to the media, the Infosys spokesperson claimed that internal assessments have always been followed by terminations.

ALSO READ: Amazon India begins layoffs, offers 5 months pay as severance

In the third quarter of the current fiscal year (Q3FY23), the corporation reportedly employed 6,000 new employees, according to its quarterly results. The corporation had a goal of recruiting 50,000 personnel in FY23. Of these, 40,000 have already been employed. Nilanjan Roy, the business's chief financial officer, had stated that the company will reach its recruiting goal by the end of the year.

Moreover, another IT behemoth, Wipro, also reportedly dismissed hundreds of freshers in January after they failed the internal evaluation test. While Wipro said that just 452 employees were terminated, media reports allege that 800 were dismissed.

FAQs.

When was Infosys established?

Infosys was established on July 2, 1981.

Who is the current CEO of Infosys?

Salil Parekh

Latest Business News