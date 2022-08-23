What Air India CEO-MD Campbell Wilson said on increasing airline's fleet

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Air India new flights: Newly appointed Air India CEO-MD Campbell Wilson has said that the future of Air India is going to be very bright while being asked about the airline's plans to increase its fleet but did not give a direct answer.

When asked about plans of increasing Air India fleet, its CEO-MD Campbell Wilson said, "We will be commenting on those things in due course... Future of Air India is going to be very bright. It is very exciting, I'm happy to be here but I've no further comments..."

Meanwhile, aiming to boost connectivity between key metro cities, Air India has already started 24 additional domestic flights from August 20 onwards.

Most of these flights will be deployed on the routes of metro cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, among others.

While Air India will add two new frequencies from Delhi to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, and from Mumbai to Chennai and Hyderabad, one new frequency on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route and Ahmedabad-Pune route will be included as well.

Commenting on the network expansion, Campbell Wilson, MD and CEO, Air India, said, "This expansion bolsters connectivity between key metros, and improves connectivity between Air India's domestic and international networks.Over the past six months, Air India has been working closely with our partners to return aircraft to service, and we are delighted that this effort is now bearing fruit."

Air India's narrowbody fleet currently stands at 70 aircraft, of which 54 are currently serviceable.

The remaining 16 aircraft will progressively return to service by early 2023.

