Wipro CEO Abidali Z Neemuchwala decides to step down due to family commitments

Wipro CEO Abidali Z Neemuchwala has decided to step down from his position due to family commitments, a statement said early Friday. With the development, Wipro Board is now hunting for the next CEO. Abidali Z Neemuchwala has meanwhile decided to stay until his successor is appointed. Commenting on his resignation, Wipro CEO Abidali Z Neemuchwala said, "lt has been my honour and privilege to serve Wipro, a company with a rich legacy of almost 75 years."

"Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Abidali Z Neemuchwala has decided to step down due to family commitments," the BSE filing said.

The Board of Directors has also initiated a search to identify the next Chief Executive Officer, it added.

"We thank Neemuchwala for his leadership and his contributions to the Wipro. Over the last four years, he helped build a strong execution mindset, drove key acquisitions and scaled our Digital business globally," Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji said.

Neemuchwala said the company has made considerable progress in its transformation journey, improved its delivery engine and institutionalised deeper client centricity.

"I thank Azim Premji, Rishad, our Board of Directors, my Wipro colleagues and customers for their support over the years," he added.

Who is Abidali Z Neemuchwala?

Abidali Neemuchwala (born December 8, 1967) is an Indian-American business executive. He is the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of Wipro since February 2016. Neemuchwala, who had been group president and chief operating officer (COO) of Wipro from April 2015, was appointed CEO with effect from February 1, 2016. He previously was the CEO of the BPO division of Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

Neemuchwala at Wipro

Abidali Neemuchwala was appointed group president and COO in April 2015. As the COO, Neemuchwala spearheaded several initiatives that helped create a more nimble and agile organization and accelerated Wipro's ability to not only respond to customers in the digital age, but also ensure deeper employee engagement.

On February 1, 2016, he was appointed CEO and executive director of Wipro succeeding TK Kurien. As CEO, Neemuchwala oversees $8 billion in revenue and more than 160,000 employees serving clients across six continents.

In September 2018, Neemuchwala helped land Wipro its largest deal in history with a $1.5 billion, 10-year contract with Alight Solutions. On July 31, 2019, he was appointed managing director (MD) of Wipro following the retirement of Azim Premji. He is on the board of directors of Wipro Limited and the World Affairs Council of Dallas Ft. Worth. He also serves on the CEO Council of the Texas Economic Development Corporation.

