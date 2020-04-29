Uber CTO Thuan Pham steps down as lockdown hits transport industry

Image Source : AP Uber CTO Thuan Pham steps down

Uber Chief Technology Officer Thuan Pham has stepped down from his post. Pham, who served the company for seven years took the decision to step down from Uber after the company was hit hard by the impact of coronavirus lockdown. The global transportation has come to a standstill as all sorts of public transports have been suspended to contain the spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday, it was reported that Uber was also considering job cuts of as much as 20 per cent. However, a spokesperson of Uber declines to comment on the layoff.

Members of Uber’s engineering team will be performing Pham’s duties until the company finds a permanent CTO, the spokesman said. A search effort is currently underway.

Pham worked at Hewlett Packard for three years, then Silicon Graphics. He was the fourth engineer at Internet ad serving startup NetGravity and then joined DoubleClick after their acquisition of NetGravity in 1999.

He then worked at VMware for eight years.

In 2013, he was personally hired as the Uber Chief Technology Officer (CTO) by the CEO, Travis Kalanick, who was impressed by his technical skills after interviewing him for 30 hours over two weeks.

In 2016, Pham's internal email to employees commenting, "I will not even utter the name of this deplorable person because I do not accept him as my leader" on the election of U.S. President Trump, who is anti-immigration, was widely circulated and published by the media."

