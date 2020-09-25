Telangana allows pubs, bars to reopen

Image Source : PTI Pubs, bars allowed to reopen in Telangana

Telangana government on Friday allowed to reopen pubs, bars and tourism bars in the state with immediate effect in unlock-4. Earlier, the Karnataka government had decided to reopen pubs and bars with 50 per cent of seating capacity. The state government has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for bars and clubs.

To ensure social distancing among the visitors, dance floors gatherings and music events are not allowed. The authorities will have to provide hand sanitizers. Wearing masks is compulsory for bar staff and crew.

Meanwhile, all the customers will have to go through thermal or infrared screening at the entrance of bars.

The guideline also mentions that the entire bar premises should be cleaned and sanitized twice daily.

Currently, Telangana has 30,387 active cases of coronavirus, out of 1,81,627 confirmed cases so far. Over 1.5 patients have been recovered till now while 1,080 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage