EPF Interest hiked: Attention! Know where and how to check PF money balance in THREE simple ways

Image Source : TWITTER EPFO to credit Rs 54,000 cr EPF interest in 6 cr accounts. How, where to check PF balance in THREE simple ways

There's good news for over 6 crore EPF subscribers as the retirement fund body EPFO will credit Rs 54,000 crore EPF interest for the year 2018-19 into their bank accounts. This development comes after the Labour Ministry notified 8.65% interest rate on Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

"It gives me immense pleasure that for fiscal 2018-19, the Labour Ministry has notified 8.65 per cent rate of interest on employees' provident fund (EPF). This rate of interest is 10 basis points higher than 8.55 per cent provided in 2017-18," Gangwar said in a statement.

Gangwar also said that these EPF interest will be credited to the subscribers' account before festival season. "...Ahead of the festival season, over 6 crore EPFO subscribers would get 8.65 per cent interest for 2018-19,” PTI had quoted Gangwar as saying.

ALSO READ: PF balance: Simple steps to check it anytime

To verify this information, a person can check his/her PF balance online, using the unique Universal Account Number (UAN) issued by the EPFO. For this, they have to visit the EPFO website -- epfindia.gov.in. You can also download the UMANG App from the Play Store to check your PF balance online.

How to check PF money balance if EPF interest has been credited:

Steps to check on EPFO website:

Log-in to the EPFO website (www.epfindia.gov.in). From the 'Our Services' tab on the left corner, click on the 'For Employees' option. Now click on the Member Passbook. Log-in with your UAN number and password. After logging-in, you can access your PF account and check your available balance.

Steps to check on Umang app on mobile

EPFO provides various services through the centralised mobile app of the government, called Umang.

Download the application from Play Store/App Store. Open the Umang app on your smartphone and select EPFO. Click on the 'Employee Centric Services.' Click on 'View Passbook' to check your EPF balance. Enter your UAN and click on Get OTP Enter the OTP and click on 'login.' Select the member ID of the company for which you want to check the EPF balance. Your passbook will be displayed on the screen along with your EPF balance.

Note: Only members who have activated their UAN can check their balance online.

Missed call, SMS service to check PF balance:

Subscribers can also avail EPFO’s missed call and SMS service. In case you need to know your EPFO balance and do not have access to the Internet you can give a missed call to 011-22901406 following which the authority will send you an SMS with the details.

The SMS facility can also be used to know the PF amount.

Simply SMS EPFOHO to 7738299899 from your registered mobile number to get the PF account details.

ALSO READ | Govt approves 8.65% interest rate; over 6 crore EPFO members set to benefit

ALSO READ | EPFO decision on commuted value of pension to BENEFIT 6.3 lakh pensioners