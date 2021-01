Image Source : FILE SpiceJet to operate 21 new flights from January 12 | Check routes and other details

SpiceJet on Wednesday said it would operate 21 new domestic and international flights from January 12. The airline will introduce two weekly flights on the route from Mumbai to Ras Al-Khaimah in the UAE and increase frequency on the Delhi-Ras Al-Khaimah route to four weekly flights, according to a statement.

It will connect Jharsuguda in Odisha with Mumbai and Bengaluru with new flights, and operate bigger B737 aircraft on the Delhi-Jharsuguda route instead of the Q400 aircraft, "thereby offering additional capacity", the release said.

In its bid to enhance connectivity between the metros and key non-metro cities, the airline has also launched new daily non-stop flights connecting Hyderabad with Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Vijayawada.

Scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed in India from May 25 after a two month gap due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Currently, the Indian carriers are permitted to operate 80 per cent of their pre-COVID flights.

As per country's aviation regulator DGCA a total of 63.54 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in November. While IndiGo carried 34.23 lakh passengers in November, a 53.9 per cent share of the total domestic market, SpiceJet flew 8.4 lakh passengers, which is 13.2 per cent share of the market, according to data shared by the DGCA. The occupancy rate at SpiceJet was 77.7 per cent in November, the regulator noted.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Business News