Sitharaman presser at 4 pm; to announce 3rd tranche of govt's economic package

Image Source : PTI Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to announce third tranche of government's economic stimulus package today.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a presser at 4 pm today to announce the third tranche of government's economic stimulus package. The Finance Minister in the past two days have already announced government's packages for MSMEs, small business, migrants, labourers, those dependent on daily earnings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in a televised address to the nation had announced Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package for the country, businesses affected due to coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Sitharaman addressed the concerns of the migrant workers amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in India. Announcing the 2nd tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore package, the finance minister said that the government will launch a scheme under PMAY for migrant workers, urban poor to provide ease of living at an affordable rent.

She said the government will convert centre-funded housing in the cities into Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) under PPP mode through concessionaire.

Among various other announcements, Sitharaman informed about Rs 5,000 crore Special Credit Facility for street vendors. The government will launch a special scheme within a month to facilitate easy access to credit to street vendors.

PM Modi on Tuesday announced Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package for the country to fight coronavirus outbreak details of which are being announced for the past two days by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. During his Tuesday's address, the Prime Minister also informed about Lockdown 4.0 that will be in place once the current phase ends, however, the next phase will be completely different from the earlier phases. Details will be out before May 18.

