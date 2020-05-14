Rs 5,000 crore Special Credit Facility for street vendors: Nirmala Sitharaman

Thursday, May 14, 2020
     
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a Rs 5000 crore Special Credit Facility for street vendors. The government will launch a special scheme within a month to facilitate easy access to credit to street vendors.

New Delhi Updated on: May 14, 2020 17:21 IST
Image Source : PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a Rs 5000 crore Special Credit Facility for street vendors. The government will launch a special scheme within a month to facilitate easy access to credit to street vendors. 

  • Initial working capital up to Rs. 10,000
  • Digital payments will be incentivized through monetary rewards and enhanced working capital credit would be made available for good repayment behavior. 
  • Will support nearly 50 lakh street vendors
  • Will provide liquidity of Rs 5000 crores

