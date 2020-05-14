Rs 5,000 crore Special Credit Facility for street vendors: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a Rs 5000 crore Special Credit Facility for street vendors. The government will launch a special scheme within a month to facilitate easy access to credit to street vendors.
DETAILS
- Initial working capital up to Rs. 10,000
- Digital payments will be incentivized through monetary rewards and enhanced working capital credit would be made available for good repayment behavior.
- Will support nearly 50 lakh street vendors
- Will provide liquidity of Rs 5000 crores