Rs 5,000 crore Special Credit Facility for street vendors: Nirmala Sitharaman ​Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a Rs 5000 crore Special Credit Facility for street vendors. The government will launch a special scheme within a month to facilitate easy access to credit to street vendors.

DETAILS Initial working capital up to Rs. 10,000

Digital payments will be incentivized through monetary rewards and enhanced working capital credit would be made available for good repayment behavior.

Will support nearly 50 lakh street vendors

Will provide liquidity of Rs 5000 crores

