Sensex jumps over 900 points, crosses 37,000-mark as Sitharaman cuts corporate tax

Image Source : PTI Sensex climbs over 900 points after Sitharaman's tax reforms

The share markets Friday pumped up soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced slash in corporate tax to 25.17 per cent for domestic companies. The Sensex zoomed by over 900 points, at 37,017.97, while the Nifty surged by 262.5 points to 10,967.

The domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex had rebounded over 100 points in early session on Friday, driven by gains banking, auto and IT stocks amid positive domestic and global cues.

The 30-share index was trading 119.27 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 36,212.74 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty rose 23.90 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 10,728.70.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 470.41 points, or 1.29 per cent, lower at 36,093.47, while the Nifty plunged 135.85 points, or 1.25 per cent, to settle at 10,704.80.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Bank, HUL, M&M, Bajaj Auto and IndusInd Bank, rising up to 2.22 per cent.

