Sensex jumps 428.41 points to 27,102.44 in opening session; Nifty at 7,885.40

Image Source : PTI Sensex jumps 428.41 points to 27,102.44 in opening session

Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty turned green within few minutes of the opening bell on Wednesday, tracking bullish trend from global key indices. Overseas, Asian, European as well as Wall Street indices reversed from losses as investors banked on hopes of economic stimulus from policymakers. Sensex traded 500 points higher to trade at 27,299, and Nifty gained 130 points higher to 7,970-mark.

Earlier, indices opened lower on as PM Narendra Modi called for a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to combat coronavirus outbreak in the country.

On Tuesday, Sensex closed 692 points higher to trade at 26,674, and Nifty gained 190 points to 7,801 mark.

Globally, Covid-19 infection cases have risen drastically outside China, hurting major economies and disrupting supply chains. There are over 4 lakh confirmed cases and 17, 451 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak.

Of these, over 1 lakh have recovered globally. The number of infected cases in India has increased to 519, with 469 active cases & 39 recovered cases. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 10 till Wednesday.

