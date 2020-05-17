Image Source : PIXABAY Breakup of Modi govt's Rs 20 lakh crore economic booster

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the 5th and the final tranche of the Rs 20 lakh economic stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Big announcements were made by the finance minister on several fronts. From the Health Sector to the privatization of public sector enterprises, Nirmala Sitharaman took the aggressive approach in healing the economy from the hit taken by the coronavirus pandemic.

The package of Rs 20 lakh crore has been divided between measures that the government is taking now and the measures that it has taken earlier. The measures announced by Nirmala Sitharaman in her 5 days of economic stimulus press conferences sum up to Rs 11,02,650 crore while the measures that were taken earlier along with the measures taken by the Reserve Bank of India sum up to Rs 9,94,403 crore.

Here is how Modi govt has broken up the total package worth Rs 20 lakh crore

The finance minister announced the package details divided into 5 press conferences. The first part of the economic stimulus was worth Rs 5,94,000 crore, the second worth Rs 3,10,000 crore, third worth 1,50,000 crore while the fourth and the fifth were of a combined value of Rs 48,100 crore.

Earlier measures taken by the government sum up to Rs 1,92,800 crore while the measures taken by the RBI amount to Rs 8,01,603 crore.

Division of Stimulus phase 1

Division of Stimulus phase 2

Division of Stimulus phase 3

Division of Stimulus phase 4 and 5

