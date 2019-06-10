Monday, June 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. RBI’s new prudential framework for stressed asset resolution credit positive: Moody’s

RBI’s new prudential framework for stressed asset resolution credit positive: Moody’s

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week issued a prudential framework for resolution of stressed assets, which give lenders 30 days to review a borrower account before labeling it as a non-performing asset (NPA) in case of default.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2019 11:57 IST
RBI’s new prudential framework for stressed asset
Image Source : PTI

RBI’s new prudential framework for stressed asset resolution credit positive: Moody’s

 

Moody’s Investors Service Monday said the Reserve Bank's new prudential framework for stressed asset resolution is ‘credit positive’, but flagged the slower-than-expected progress of resolution under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code as a key hurdle.

“The RBI’s revised framework for the resolution of stressed assets is credit positive, because it brings back the focus on the need for the timely resolution of such assets, and the buildup of loan loss provisioning against those assets,” Moody’s Investors Service VP Financial Institutions Group Alka Anbarasu said.

Related Stories

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week issued a prudential framework for resolution of stressed assets, which give lenders 30 days to review a borrower account before labelling it as a non-performing asset (NPA) in case of default.

This framework replaces the earlier circular which mandated lenders to start resolution even if there was one day default. This circular was quashed by the Supreme Court in April.

Moody’s said, extension of the circular to non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) will help align the loan loss provisioning norms for the large stressed accounts of NBFCs with commercial banks.

“Nevertheless, the slower-than-expected progress under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) remains the key hurdle to the timely resolution of stressed assets. 

The cleanup of the bank’s balance sheets could therefore still take another two to three years,” Moody’s added.

Also Read | India records decline of 597 ATMs this year; cash withdrawal ratio falls to lowest: RBI report

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryAmazon most trusted among Internet brands in India Next Story  