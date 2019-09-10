Tuesday, September 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Punjab cuts VAT on natural gas

Punjab cuts VAT on natural gas

Chairing the cabinet meeting in this historical town, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the move would help cut down industrial pollution.

IANS IANS
Sultanpur Published on: September 10, 2019 19:47 IST
Punjab cuts VAT on natural gas
Image Source : FILE

Punjab cuts VAT on natural gas

In a significant decision aimed at encouraging industries to shift to the eco-friendly gas, the council of ministers on Tuesday decided to cut down VAT on natural gas, in gaseous state other than compressed natural gas, from 14.3 to 3.3 per cent.

Chairing the cabinet meeting in this historical town, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the move would help cut down industrial pollution.

At present, the rate of value-added tax (VAT) on natural gas is 13 per cent plus 10 per cent surcharge i.e. 14.30 per cent in the state.

The major consumer of gas is National Fertilisers Ltd (NFL), which uses the gas at its plants at Bathinda and Nangal.

The natural gas is also consumed in very small quantity by select industries and the transport sector.

Before March 2015, VAT rate on natural gas was 5.5 per cent plus 10 per cent surcharge i.e. 6.05 per cent.

From March 2015 onwards, VAT rate on natural gas was increased from 6.05 to 14.3 per cent.

Due to increase in VAT rate, NFL started interstate billing of natural gas due to which VAT collection on natural gas decreased.

The VAT collection on natural gas from 2014-15 to 2018-19 came down considerably -- from Rs 105.77 crore to Rs 5.67 crore, which had further shown a steep decline to Rs 1.84 crore till June 2019, during financial year 2019-20.

ALSO READ: Sensex rises over 100 points; oil & gas, metal stocks rally

ALSO READ:  ONGC blaze hits MGL's Mumbai gas supply

 

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story Govt plans to cap UPI e-wallets, bring new guidelines for digital payments Next StoryIndiGo to start daily flight on Amritsar-Sharjah route from October 1  