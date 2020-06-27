Fuel Price Today: Petrol, diesel price hiked again. Check revised rates

Image Source : PTI Petrol, diesel price hiked again. Check revised rates

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the 21st day in a row on Saturday, as oil companies continued to raise the fuel rates in line with costs. Today, the petrol price has been increased by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 21 paise per litre in Delhi, a price notification of state oil marketing companies confirmed. With the revised rates, petrol will now cost Rs 80.38 per litre, while diesel will cost Rs 80.40 per litre in Delhi. On Friday, the petrol price was increased by 21 paise per litre and that of diesel by 17 paise per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol will cost Rs 87.14 per litre and diesel Rs 78.71 per litre.

Petrol prices, except for Wednesday, have also gone up across the country since June 7, when oil marketing companies resumed the daily revision of prices after 82 days due to Covid-19.

Diesel prices in Delhi had shot past petrol prices on Wednesday for the first time ever.

Opposition parties have been attacking the government over the fuel price hike and the Congress has said it will hold mass protests across the country on Monday over the “unprecedented” rise in petrol and diesel prices.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT).

Taxes make up for nearly two-thirds of the retail selling price. As much as Rs 50.69 per litre or 64% in petrol price is due to taxes—Rs 32.98 is the central excise duty and Rs 17.71 is local sales tax or VAT.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage