Nitin Gadkari assures of relief package for MSME sector, says sent recommendations to PM and FM

A file photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The government is all set to announce a relief package for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to help them tide over the financial and logistical challenges due to the ongoing lockdown, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday. "We have sent recommendations for a relief package to the Finance Minister and Prime Minister, and I hope it will be announced soon," Gadkari said during a webinar for e-unveiling of 'FLO Compendium of 100 Successful Women Entrepreneurs in MSMEs' organised by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO). His comments were reported by news agency Asian News International (ANI).

Suggesting that the focus must be on reducing logistical, capital, power and production costs without 'compromising on quality', Gadkari called upon the industries to adopt an integrated approach to save livelihoods of people.

The minister also urged both foreign and domestic enterprises to 'aggressively invest' in the country, as he assured them that this would spur economic growth and employment generation.

