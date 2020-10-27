Image Source : FILE LPG Cylinder New Rules: Subscribers need to share OTP for LPG gas cylinder home delivery from Nov 1

If you are LPG gas cylinder subscriber and have been getting your Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder home-delivered, then there is news of work for you. All LPG subscribers must know the new set of rules will kick in from November 1, 2020.

According to a report, for home delivery of LPG gas cylinder, users will have to follow an altogether new process. As per state-oil entities, with effect from November in order to avoid incidences of theft and ensure the delivery is being made to the right consumer, a system called Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) will be adhered to.

From November 1, customers will be required to furnish a one-time password (OTP) to get their LPG Cylinders home delivered. Delivery Authentication Code (DAC), as a pilot project is already underway in Jaipur in Rajasthan. It will be implemented in 100 smart cities first.

One who fails to implement this new delivery system will face difficulty in ordering your gas cylinders. Subscribers won’t be able to take gas cylinder from a delivery boy without confirming OTP.

According to information available, those not having a registered mobile number will get it done by the delivery person in real-time with an app, thus enabling the customers to generate the code. All customers are advised to update their details like name, address and mobile number. If failed, this may raise difficulties in getting the gas cylinder. This system, however, will not be applicable to commercial LPG cylinders.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage